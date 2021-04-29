Maruti MD & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa tests Covid-positive, hospitalised

Kenichi Ayukawa, managing director and chief executive of car market leader, India, has tested positive for Covid-19. He has been admitted to Medanta in Gurugram, according to people in the know. The spokesperson at the company didn’t respond to a text message till press time.

This is the second time in less than a year that Ayukawa, 66, has tested positive for the virus, said one of the persons cited above. “Like last time, this time too he is asymptomatic but decided to get himself admitted as his family is in Japan and he lives alone,” said the person.

India is battling one of the worst health crises ever. More than 3.6 lakh new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours —yet another single day record.

On Wednesday, the maker of WagonR and Swift models said it will shut down all of its manufacturing facilities starting 1 May till 9 May, as it looks to divert oxygen supplied to its plants for medical purposes.