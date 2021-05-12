Maruti, MG Motor and Toyota extend free service, warranty amid Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
Maruti Suzuki Q3 results preview: Analysts see up to 30% YoY growth in PAT
Maruti Suzuki posts 26% rise in Q3 profit at Rs 1,997 crore; revenue up 13%
Maruti Q4 preview: PAT seen up 32% YoY; commodity prices to dent margins
Toyota extends warranty, free service periods amid Covid-19 pandemic
Covid-19: Maruti Suzuki extends free service, warranty period till June 30
-
Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it has extended free service and warranty period up to June 30, 2021, in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic.
Toyota Kirloskar and MG Motor India also said they had extended warranty and service validity of all schedules due in April and May.
The MG customers will now be able to avail their schedules until July 31, 2021. Toyota extended warranty and customer-paid extended warranty period by one month in the states where restrictions have been imposed.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU