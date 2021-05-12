JUST IN
Maruti, MG Motor and Toyota extend free service, warranty amid Covid-19

The MG customers will now be able to avail their schedules until July 31, 2021

Toyota extended warranty and customer-paid extended warranty period by one month in the states where restrictions have been imposed

Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it has extended free service and warranty period up to June 30, 2021, in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic.

Toyota Kirloskar and MG Motor India also said they had extended warranty and service validity of all schedules due in April and May.

The MG customers will now be able to avail their schedules until July 31, 2021. Toyota extended warranty and customer-paid extended warranty period by one month in the states where restrictions have been imposed.

First Published: Wed, May 12 2021. 23:15 IST

