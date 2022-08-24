JUST IN
Maruti recalls 166 Dzire Tour S sedans over possible defects in ACUs

"The recall is being undertaken to replace ACUs, free of cost, in these vehicles," the company noted in a statement to BSE

Deepak Patel  |  New Delhi 

Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday said it has recalled 166 Dzire Tour S sedans over possible defects in their airbag control units (ACUs).

"The recall is being undertaken to replace ACUs, free of cost, in these vehicles," the company noted in a statement to BSE.

Maruti Suzuki said it suspects that "there is a possible defect in ACU", which in rare cases might result in malfunctioning during deployment.

Customers of suspected vehicles are advised not to drive or use the vehicle till the ACU is replaced, the statement said.

Maruti Suzuki had on August 1 reported an 8.28 per cent increase in total sales to 175,916 units in the month of July.

The 166 Dzire Tour S vehicles, which are being recalled, were manufactured between August 6 and August 16.

"Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorised workshops for replacement of defective ACU," it mentioned.
First Published: Wed, August 24 2022. 10:17 IST

