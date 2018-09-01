Maruti sales hit the slow lane in August, others see healthy growth

came out with their August sales numbers on Saturday. M&M, Toyota Kirloskar, India, reported double-digit growth, whereas the country's largest car maker, Suzuki, hit the slow lane with a 3.4 per cent decline in sales.

Suzuki



The company had sold 1,63,701 units in August last year, Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Domestic sales were also down 2.8 per cent at 1,47,700 units last month as against 1,52,000 units in the year-ago month, it added.

Sales of minicars comprising Alto and were at 35,895 units as compared to 35,428 units in August last year, up 1.3 per cent.

Sales of compact segment, including models such as Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno and Dzire, were down 3.6 per cent at 71,364 units as against 74,012 units in August last year, the company said.

Mid-sized sedan sold 7,002 units as compared to 6,457 units in the same month a year ago, a growth of 8.4 per cent.

Sales of utility vehicles, including Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and Ertiga, were down 16.2 per cent at 17,971 units in August as compared to 21,442 units in the year-ago month, MSI said.

Exports in August were down 10.4 per cent at 10,489 units over 11,701 units in the corresponding month last year, the company said.

Ashok Leyland

Hinduja Group flagship reported a 27 per cent increase in total sales at 17,386 units in August.

The company had sold 13,637 units in the same month last year.

Sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles grew by 24 per cent to 13,158 units as against 10,570 in the year-ago month, the company said in a statement.

Light commercial vehicle sales rose 38 per cent to 4,228 units compared with 3,067 units in August last year, it added.

India

India reported 31.18 per cent jump in total sales at 20,648 units in August this year.

The company had sold 15,740 units in the same month last year, said in a statement.

Domestic sales were 3.40 per cent to 8,042 units last month as against 7,777 in August last year, it said.

Exports during the month jumped 58.30 per cent to 12,606 units compared to 7,963 in August 2016.

Ford said its employees and dealership teams came together in support of Kerala and contributed close to Rs 1.6 crore for relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Mahindra & Mahindra

Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra reported Saturday 14 per cent increase in total sales at 48,324 units in August.

The company had sold 42,207 units in the same month last year, M&M said in a statement.

In the domestic market, sales were at 45,373 units last month, up 15 per cent, as compared to 39,615 units in August 2017.

Exports also increased 14 per cent at 2,951 units in August against 2,592 units in the same month last year.

Sales of passenger vehicles (which includes UVs, and vans) were at 19,758 units, up 2 per cent, as compared to 19,406 units in the same month last year.

Commercial vehicle sales were at 20,326 units in August, up 25 per cent, against 16,303 units in the year-ago period, M&M said.

M&M President Automotive Sector Rajan Wadhera said, "The auto industry remained subdued in August with low sentiments due to some external factors. Our commercial vehicles portfolio including our trucks and buses continue to post robust growth".

Toyota Kirloskar Motor

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) reported 11.47 per cent rise in total sales at 14,581 units in August as against 13,081 units in the year-ago month.

The company sold a total of 14,100 units in the domestic market in August 2018. It had sold 12,017 units in the domestic market in the same period last year, TKM said in a statement.

Exports of Etios series in August stood at 481 units as compared to 1,064 units in August 2017, down 54.8 per cent.

Commenting on the sales performance, TKM Deputy Managing Director N Raja said Innova Crysta and Fortuner have been performing consistently as segment leaders, driving TKM's domestic growth.

The good response to the recently launched dual tone Liva limited edition has also contributed to the positive growth in domestic sales this month, he added.

Raja said floods in Kerala has had an impact.

"We have been able to overcome the challenge with complete support of other dealers across other regions. Kerala is a very important market for us and we will work hard to get this market back to normalcy," he added.

On the outlook, Raja said,"With rains being plentiful, we expect the rural demand to pick up in the coming month and hope for a push in customer demand in the festive season.