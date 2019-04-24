Mastercard is moving from 'facilitation' to 'flow' biz: Raja Rajamannar

We are gearing up to enable the exchange of diverse monetary flows and different kind of interactions across the world, Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer and President, Healthcare, Mastercard, tells Sneha Bhattacharjee. Given the way digital payments have taken off in India, what does the market look like from where you stand? There are a few places in the world as exciting and interesting as India when it comes to digital payments.

The country registered about 20.3 billion digital payment transactions in FY17-18. However, over 90 per cent of payments in ...