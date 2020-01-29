MCA notifies winding-up rules; gets easier for small firms to shut business

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) on Tuesday notified rules for winding up of companies, making it easier for smaller firms to wind up businesses without taking approval. The rules have provided summary procedures for liquidation of companies with asset size of Rs 1 crore and which have not accepted deposits exceeding Rs 25 lakh and turnover less than Rs 50 crore and total loan under Rs 25 lakh. The Central government will provide required approvals to such companies for winding up instead of the tribunal. The rules said, “...wherever the word Tribunal is mentioned, it shall be read as Central Government and with further directions issued by the Central Government as may be necessary, from time to time.”
