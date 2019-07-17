MCA seeks IndiGo reply on governance lapse charges made by Gangwal

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has asked InterGlobe Aviation, which operates IndiGo, to respond to corporate governance-related allegations made by co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal within three weeks, a senior government official said. “If there was any agreement contrary to the provisions of the Companies Act, then the Act shall prevail.

One major partner has raised the issue and it has to be properly examined,” the official added. In response to an email query, an IndiGo spokesperson said, “As of now, the company has not received any request for information from the ...