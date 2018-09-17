McLeod locks deal with Goodricke to sell two more tea estates in Assam

Marking its third tranche of sales, McLeod Russel, which is on a drive to trim down its estates portfolio in India, has concluded an agreement to sell two properties in to Camellia Plc-owned Goodricke Group and- one of its subsidiary – Amgoorie India Ltd.

Sources estimated the Harchurah estate to be valued at Rs 360 per kilo for and the Bargang estate at Rs 350 per kilo. The sale is likely to fetch a total of Rs 912.9 million. The Harchurah tea estate will be acquired by Goodricke under its own portfolio, while the Bargang estate will be acquired via Amgoorie upon successful completion of the due diligence process.

Taken together, these gardens contribute around Rs 590 million or 3.73 per cent of the seller’s annual turnover.

The gardens sold to Luxmi Tea recently were valued at Rs 350 per kilo, whereas the ones sold to the M K Shah Exports were pegged at Rs 340 a kilo.

Sources said is in talks with Dhunseri Tea & Industries and Warren Tea, apart from some non-tea corporate engineering entities, to sell more gardens in the Assam-Dooars belt. This could mark the fourth tranche of tea garden sales for the company.

On a divestment mode to pare its debt, fund a share buyback and raise capital to fund a recent decision to foray into the packet tea segment, has now upped its target of sale proceedings from its at Rs 8 billion. Previously, the company was eyeing to raise Rs 5 billion.

However, in its Annual General Meeting this year, the company’s shareholders approved the sale of additional exceeding the initial target.

According to Kamal Baheti, director at McLeod Russel, shareholders' nod is needed for the company to execute sales which exceed 20 per cent of the value of fixed assets. Under the proposal, the company will make the suggestion of offloading a maximum of 35 per cent of its fixed assets, which translates into Rs 7 billion. Its standalone fixed assets are valued at around Rs 20 billion, while total assets are pegged at around Rs 33 billion. This estimate excludes tea gardens from Vietnam and Africa.

Under its plan to sell tea gardens, this Willamson Magor Group (WMG) company has so far concluded agreements to sell 14 estates worth Rs 5.6 billion in during the current financial year.

In the recent past, this WMG enterprise has sold four estates in the Moran region of to Luxmi Tea for Rs 1.41 billion and eight other estates in the Doom-Dooma region were offloaded to M K Shah Exports for Rs 3.31 billion.

The latter buyer was desperately looking at an Assam expansion which led to a spat with Assam Company (India) Ltd during the latter's resolution process. However, the acquisition help cooled down the tension between the two