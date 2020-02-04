Meet the IITian who is improving efficiency in the $3 trn fashion industry

Four years ago, during a house party in Bengaluru, Dhruv Kapoor, an engineer at gaming studio Kiwi Inc, had a conversation with his neighbour Ankiti Bose who was an investment analyst at venture capital firm Sequoia. Both had reached a point in their careers where they wanted to create their own start-up.

But they had contrasting skill sets and had done different kinds of work. “But we had a very common vision (about) the future of technology and commerce,” says Kapoor. Later, after many similar conversations, the duo quit their jobs and in 2015 launched their own start-up, ...