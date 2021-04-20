Meet the philosophy grad who has been dabbling in business since age 16

Serial entrepreneur Kunal Shah is known for two startups that he has founded so far -- Freecharge and CRED. What people don’t know is that he has run over a dozen businesses since he was 16.

He is the unusual founder who doesn’t have an IIT or IIM tag but is a philosophy graduate who dropped out of Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies in 2004. Shah, who hails from a Gujarati family, learned the importance of taka (money) and financial independence at a young age as the family went through a financial crisis, he reveals in a podcast. He did several odd jobs from ...