Mercedes India headed for a split year of sorts amid macro headwinds: CEO

After posting 1.4 per cent volume growth last year, luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz remains cautious in its sales target this year, owing to the general elections and macro-economic headwinds. In an interview with Avishek Rakshit, company’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, India operations, Martin Schwenk, said their focus would be on services and bringing in new cars this year.

Edited excerpts: Last year, you had posted muted growth while other luxury carmakers had clocked good growth. What were the reasons? In the past five years, we had around 50 per cent ...