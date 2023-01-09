Meta appoints former Tata CliQ CEO as global business head in India

Vikas Purohit will head parent Meta’s global business group in India, said the social media platform on Monday.

Purohit, the former CEO of Tata CLiQ, will lead Meta’s strategic relationship with brands and agencies to drive revenue growth across key channels, the company said in a statement. He will partner with the media and others for accelerating the adoption of digital tools by advertisers and agencies.

Purohit will lead the company’s business vertical teams, agency teams, and business solutions teams. He will report to Arun Srinivas, director and head of ads business for Meta in India.

“Meta is committed to enabling economic opportunities for businesses, and this charter is more important than ever as we navigate global economic headwinds. I am thrilled to welcome Vikas as he joins our team to shape the role that Meta platforms can play in enabling businesses, supporting India’s economic growth, and building the digital advertising ecosystem of the country,” said Srinivas.

Purohit has more than 20 years of experience in senior business, sales and marketing roles at major fashion and retail . An alumnus of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore and Indian Institute of Technology (Varanasi), Purohit has headed business for Tommy Hilfiger, Reliance Brands Limited, Amazon Fashion, and Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail. His last stint was at Tata CLiQ, where he joined as COO and later became the CEO.