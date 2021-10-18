Metals: Bulls seem to have an upper hand over Bears

After a few weeks of uncertainty, the global commodities markets have seen a new rally in industrials. Traders have to weigh up two opposing chains of logic.

The pessimists expect China to see a slowdown in growth, or a growth-reversal if the real estate bubble bursts, given defaults by Evergrande, and high levels of debt. Economic activity in the global economy is also slowing down, going by downgrades in IMF projections. The optimists on the other hand, are seeing a squeeze on the supply side, coupled to demand that remains robust, even if it is somewhat lower than earlier ...