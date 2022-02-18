Metaverse platform Bullieverse raises $4 mn from VCs, blockchain players

-
ALSO READ
What is Metaverse - Facebook's big bet, and next big thing after internet?
What is blockchain technology and how is India planning to use it?
What does the future of online gaming with stakes look like in India?
Metaverse exceeds current virtual reality simulations tenfold: Sinha, Kumar
It's game on for online players, but regulatory woes in India remain
-
Bullieverse, an open-world metaverse platform, has raised $4 million from Web3.0 venture funds and investors to build an arcade of play-to-earn games for the community. The company said in a press release that notable blockchain players such as OkxBlockdream Ventures, Fundamental Games, 6th Man Ventures and several others invested in Bullieverse.
The release added that the funding supports Bullieverse's mission to establish an open metaverse platform owned exclusively by Web3 enthusiasts, creators, and a growing community of gamers. The latest funding round will enable Bullieverse to expand its ecosystem, bringing more enthusiasts into the digital landscape.
Co-founded by core gaming enthusiasts, Bullieverse provides a new terrain in the digital economy through its open metaverse where gamers, digital creators, and investors can seamlessly interact with each other. Users will be able to make decisions about the future virtual ecosphere, earn incredible rewards and share an unrivalled gaming experience in an immersive environment. The fresh influx of capital will allow the project to build intuitive features, create utility and NFTs that can be explored seamlessly by the users.
Srini Anala, Co-founder & CEO at Bullieverse, was quoted in the release as saying that due course Bullieverse would also be able to interoperate with other Metaverse economies. The launchpad for the entire vision would be through building a loyal and crypto native community that relies on its dope NFT designs, immersive gameplay, and simple game creation mechanisms.
The project’s foundational framework envisions Bullieverse to become a fully functional decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) driven by the community building high-quality experiences. With features such as decentralised governance, intuitive user experience, seamless game creation mechanics, dope NFTs, fair compensation and gameplay, Bullieverse aims to provide the ultimate metaverse experience.
In order to bring decentralisation to the forefront, Bullieverse will be launching two tokens to create a balance between platform liquidity and governance, providing more opportunities to users to participate in the play-and-earn and create-and-earn economies. Backed by Polygon, the project is all set to expand its horizons in the world of blockchain gaming and NFTs.
The project has also previously launched Bull NFTs with over 150 traits. Moreover, the project will also introduce a Bullieverse Meta Launchpad, Land Auction, Bull Royale Game, Marketplace, and DAO Governanceas part of its roadmap.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU