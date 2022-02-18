Metaverse platform Bullieverse raises $4 mn from VCs, blockchain players

Bullieverse, an open-world metaverse platform, has raised $4 million from Web3.0 venture funds and investors to build an arcade of play-to-earn games for the community. The company said in a press release that notable players such as OkxBlockdream Ventures, Fundamental Games, 6th Man Ventures and several others invested in Bullieverse.

The release added that the funding supports Bullieverse's mission to establish an open metaverse platform owned exclusively by Web3 enthusiasts, creators, and a growing community of gamers. The latest funding round will enable Bullieverse to expand its ecosystem, bringing more enthusiasts into the digital landscape.

Co-founded by core enthusiasts, Bullieverse provides a new terrain in the digital economy through its open metaverse where gamers, digital creators, and investors can seamlessly interact with each other. Users will be able to make decisions about the future virtual ecosphere, earn incredible rewards and share an unrivalled experience in an immersive environment. The fresh influx of capital will allow the project to build intuitive features, create utility and NFTs that can be explored seamlessly by the users.

Srini Anala, Co-founder & CEO at Bullieverse, was quoted in the release as saying that due course Bullieverse would also be able to interoperate with other Metaverse economies. The launchpad for the entire vision would be through building a loyal and crypto native community that relies on its dope NFT designs, immersive gameplay, and simple game creation mechanisms.

The project’s foundational framework envisions Bullieverse to become a fully functional decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) driven by the community building high-quality experiences. With features such as decentralised governance, intuitive user experience, seamless game creation mechanics, dope NFTs, fair compensation and gameplay, Bullieverse aims to provide the ultimate metaverse experience.

In order to bring decentralisation to the forefront, Bullieverse will be launching two tokens to create a balance between platform liquidity and governance, providing more opportunities to users to participate in the play-and-earn and create-and-earn economies. Backed by Polygon, the project is all set to expand its horizons in the world of and NFTs.

The project has also previously launched Bull NFTs with over 150 traits. Moreover, the project will also introduce a Bullieverse Meta Launchpad, Land Auction, Bull Royale Game, Marketplace, and DAO Governanceas part of its roadmap.