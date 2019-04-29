Metro Cash & Carry India anchors start-ups for long business innings

Mumbai-based ready-to-cook food start-up Chefs' Basket had its share of teething troubles. The brand, owned and marketed by Fizzy Foodlabs, found it tough to scale with its limited portfolio.

A partnership with Metro Cash & Carry India, Germany-headquartered B2B (business-to-business) wholesaler, turned out to be the ladder of hope. Chefs' Basket could reach out to relevant retailers, leveraging the wholesaler's network. “Doing business with Metro had two great advantages. Firstly, it was an avenue for the brand to do sampling of the product for increasing ...