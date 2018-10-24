Metro Cash & Carry is making your neighbourhood kirana store future-ready

The moment you enter the 100,000 square feet Metro Cash & Carry store in Yeshwanthpur, Bengaluru, you know it is manna from heaven for many kirana store and Horeca (hotels, restaurants, and cafe) owners. Business-to-business retailers — seen there pushing overloaded carts of goods which they have grabbed at heavy discounts and which they would finally peddle at their own outlets — are its biggest customers.

However, there is a small corner in the gigantic one-stop shop which is attracting more interest from retailers than the huge discounts that are up for grabs. The ...