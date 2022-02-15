Mexican firm UnDosTres largest recruiter in Cluster 3 of IIM-A placements

-
Mexican consumer payments major UnDosTres emerged as the largest recruiter even as fintech firms rolled out maximum number of offers in cluster three of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A)'s final placement process.
Placing the PGP Class of 2022, the third cluster of the recruitment process comprised eight cohorts including analytics & IT consulting, banking insurance, consumer tech, core manufacturing & infrastructure, enterprises tech, financial services, fintech and government enterprises. IIM Ahmedabad follows a cluster system of final placements process where sectors are invited in cohorts at regular intervals.
The third and the last cluster of the process saw 50 per cent of offers being international even as many new recruiters participated this year including Garena, Eightfold.ai and H & R Johnson (Prism Johnson Limited).
In the previous two clusters, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Accenture Strategy Tata Administrative Services (TAS) and Emaar were the top recruiters in Cluster 1 and 2. In the first cluster, BCG made the highest number of offers (47) including pre-placement offers (PPOs), while Accenture Strategy was the largest recruiter with 32 offers across two roles.
Having concluded the placement process for its PGP and Post-Graduate Programme in Food & Agribusiness Management (PGP-FABM), IIM-A which follows the Indian Placement Reporting Standards (IPRS), will later release a detailed audited report.
The PGP-FABM program saw 46 students getting placed with roles from sectors like agri consulting, agro-chemicals, commodities, food supply chain, food industry, e-commerce, and FMCG retail, among others.
The placement process for PGP-FABM witnessed regular recruiters such as KPMG, PwC, Grant Thornton, Reliance Industries, P&G, RB, Nestle, Olam International, CavinCare, Yum brands, McCain, Amul, FMC, Udaan, Purplle, UPL, and ETG.
Meanwhile, new recruiters to participated in the process including Deloitte, Accenture, TVS Credit, Absolute foods, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Mitsui & Co. Ltd, Trident group, Zepto, Waycool, Justdial, Arya.Ag, and Thermo fisher, among others.
