Microsoft sees 'window' of opportunity in 2.5 million users for upgrade

Global technology giant is eyeing an opportunity in shifting a 2.5 million user base in small and medium business (SMB) segment in India to use powered PCs (Personal computers).

“Through the “Make the Shift” campaign launched for SMBs, our objective is to educate them (SMBs) and provide offers. We are hopeful that most of them using the older version of Windows 7 will move (to Windows 10)”, said Priyadarshi Mohapatra, Country General Manager (Consumer & Devices), India.

will end the support for Windows 7 on January 14, 2020. The new PCs can help SMEs save up to Rs 93,500 per device each year, estimates a Tech Aisle report by Microsoft.

Using a PC which is older than four years costs SMEs an estimated Rs 93,500 per device each year, in terms of cost of maintenance, repair and lost productivity, the report says.

The cost implication, which was analysed as part of the Tech Aisle report, commissioned by Microsoft, establishes a direct cost implication for SMEs from loss in productivity and security risks resulting from outdated devices. The report also revealed that the cost is enough to replace these outdated devices with three or more modern PCs.

“Indian SMEs are increasingly looking at technology to make their operations more efficient and connect with new customers. Microsoft, with its mission to empower every person and every organization to achieve more, is constantly working towards helping SMEs use digital services to improve their growth”, Mohapatra stated.

Microsoft is constantly working with PC manufacturers to introduce powered PCs that empower SMEs to address their key business needs, including increasing business productivity and having the employees use the latest technologies that seamlessly and securely support the business applications they are using, he added.