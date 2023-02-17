JUST IN
Infosys announces appointment of Shaji Mathew as group head of HR
Kotak Mahindra Bank added to FTSE index nine years after being removed
Godrej Properties buys Raj Kapoor's Mumbai Bungalow for Rs 100 crore
Max Estates eyes over Rs 3,200 cr revenue from housing project in Gurugram
Adani row: Supreme Court 'no' to Centre's sealed cover suggestion on panel
Why related party transactions may need more regulatory attention
GAIL plans to buy up to 26% equity stake in LNG projects in United States
India top country in AI skill penetration globally: Nasscom report
WhatsApp working to bring communities feature to its Business application
AstraZeneca gets CDSCO nod for drug to treat biliary tract cancer
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Borzo, Symbo tie up to provide insurance to over 50,000 delivery partners
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Pricol denies Minda Corp claim of buying 15.7% stake in firm for Rs 400 cr

Coimbatore-based automotive components company denies promoters selling stake

Topics
Minda Corporation | Pricol

Shine Jacob  |  Chennai 

mergers
Photo: Shutterstock

Minda Corporation on Friday announced acquiring a 15.7 per cent stake in Pricol, which denied the Rs 400-crore deal and said it will not allow a hostile takeover.

Minda, in an exchange filing, said that it has bought 19.1 million shares of Coimbatore-based Pricol for Rs 400 crore at Rs 209 per unit in an open-market transaction that did not need prior approvals. Minda said the investment will strengthen its presence in the dashboard instruments business, but it will not fetch it any special rights in Pricol.

Pricol’s promoter group, which holds 36.53 per cent in the automotive components company, told BSE it is unaware about the deal and dismissed any plans of making a secondary sale or raising investment. The group later told the media it will not allow any hostile takeover by Minda.

“Our company has no information in this regard. Minda Corporation is a competitor in one of our major business segments,” Pricol said in a stock exchange filing. “The promoter group stands fully committed to the company and that they have absolutely no intent in undertaking any secondary sale of promoter’s stake.” The public shareholding in Pricol is 63.47 per cent.

Pricol is one of India's leading dashboard manufacturers and caters to automotive original equipment manufacturers for two- and three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, farm equipment and off-road vehicles in India and in international markets. The company has eight manufacturing facilities across Coimbatore, Manesar, Pantnagar, Pune, Satara and Sri City in India. It has a manufacturing plant in Jakarta, Indonesia, and international offices in Tokyo, Singapore and Dubai.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Minda Corporation

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 18:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.