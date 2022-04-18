Mindtree Q4 net profit rises 49%, firm declares dividend of Rs 27/share

IT firm on Monday reported 49% jump in net profit at Rs 473 crore for the quarter ending March 2022 as against Rs 317 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose 37% to Rs 2,897 crore as compared to Rs 2,109 crore in Q4FY21.

“Our industry-leading growth through a year of rapid business and technology shifts demonstrates the relevance of our value proposition in reimagining businesses and driving digital transformation at scale,” said Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, . “Our sequential revenue growth of 5.2% in constant currency made this our fifth consecutive quarter of 5%-plus growth in constant currency. Our full year revenue growth of 31.1% validates our strategy to capitalise on rising demand by diversifying our services portfolio, mining customers, and broadening industry partnerships. We are proud to have delivered EBITDA margin of 20.9% and PAT margin of 15.7%, our highest in a decade. Our commitment to creating value for shareholders is reaffirmed by an EPS of Rs 100.2, our highest-ever adjusted for bonuses, and a full year dividend of Rs 37 per share, the highest in our history."



The company's board recommended a final dividend of Rs 27 per equity share.



"The Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend of 270% (Rs 27 per equity share of par value Rs 10 each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2022 which is subject to the approval of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting," said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its trailing 12 months attrition was 23.8% and it order book rose 17% in FY22 to $1.6 billion.

On Monday, the company's scrip on BSE closed 3.4% lower at Rs 3,956.