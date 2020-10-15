Mindtree's net profit jumps 88% to Rs 253.7 cr; salary hikes from January

IT services company Mindtree's second quarter (Q2FY21) profit beat estimates on the back of lower other expenses and operational efficiencies due to cost-cutting measures.

The Bengaluru-headquartered firm posted a net profit of Rs 253.7 crore, a jump of 87.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 19.1 per cent, sequentially. A cost-saving of around Rs 128 crore in other expenses resulted in the uptick in profit metrics.

The firm’s revenues remained flat year-on-year at Rs 1,926 crore during the period under review and witnessed a marginal 1 per cent gain sequentially. Dollar revenues stood at $261 million, a 3.1 per cent rise in constant currency terms over the previous quarter. Operating margin of the L&T Group-owned firm expanded 140 basis points sequentially to 19.6 per cent in the July-September period.

The numbers were higher than Street estimates. Brokerage firm pegged the net profit or profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 231.7 crore, up 8.8 per cent QoQ and 71.6 per cent YoY. In rupee terms, net sales were expected to come in at 1,944.5 crore, up 1.9 per cent QoQ and 1.6 per cent YoY.

"Our approach of redefining possibilities (digital resiliency and business continuity programme for clients) in the new normal for businesses enabled us to deliver a balanced performance in the first half of FY21. This has helped reinforce confidence in our strategy to build on existing strengths and drive profitable growth by being the business transformation partner for our clients, developing future ready talent and delivering value to all our stakeholders,” said Debashis Chatterjee, chief executive officer and MD at "While we see green shoots emerging in travel, transport and hospitality sector, we continue to see good growth momentum in other industry segments in Q3 despite being a seasonally weak quarter," he added.

The company's total contract value of deals signed stood at $303 million during the quarter. Segment-wise, communications, media and was the only vertical that witnessed a yearly revenue growth, up 26.1 per cent, while travel and hospitality continued to be under pressure, accounting for 8.3 per cent of the company’s overall revenue compared to 16.1 per cent in the year-ago period.

The share of revenue from its biggest geography, North America, rose to 77.4 per cent of the total revenue compared with 73.8 per cent in the year ago period. However, continental Europe and Ireland witnessed a year-on-year decline.

In Q2, Mindtree’s headcount stood at 21,827, down by nearly 130 employees sequentially. Its attrition rate also fell by 280 basis points to 13.8 per cent. The company kicked off its promotion cycle during the second quarter while salary hikes will be paid according to industry standards effective January 2021.

The board has also declared an interim dividend of Rs 7.50 per share. The record date for payment has been fixed as Oct 27.

Commenting on the tightening of H1B visa rules, the management said it has relied largely on local hires in the US and is not dependent on the non-immigrant visas.