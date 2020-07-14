Mindtree's PBT rises 229.6% to Rs 289.8 cr in Q1 over reduced expenditure

Mid-tier company delivered a mixed set of numbers while it beat the profit estimates owing to a reduction in other expenses.

In Q1FY21, the company's profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 289.8 crore, up 229.6 per cent year-on-year and 10.9 per cent sequentially, according to Mindtree's exchange filing. The Bengaluru-headquartered firm posted a net profit of Rs 213 crore, a rise of 129.8 per cent year-on-year and 3.3 per cent sequentially. The YoY jump in net profit was mainly helped by around Rs 87.7 crore savings the company made towards travel, reduction in other discretionary spends and optimisation of subcontracting costs.

Revenue of the firm grew 4.1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,908.8 crore during this period though it declined 6.9 per cent sequentially. Dollar revenue stood at $253.2 million, a 9 per cent fall in constant currency terms over the previous quarter. Operating margin of the L&T Group-owned firm improved 110 basis points sequentially to 18.2 per cent in Q1FY21.

The company said, it won deals worth $391 million during the quarter. Segment-wise, hi-tech services was the only vertical that witnessed a sequential growth, up 7.6 per cent, while the travel and hospitality, which accounts for 16 per cent of the company’s overall revenue, more than halved.

"Against the backdrop of a very challenging environment globally, our order book continues to be healthy and we continue to renew and gain market share within our portfolio," said Debashis Chatterjee, CEO & MD at "In the near term, we continue to see uncertainty in the travel segment (due to the pandemic). While deal conversions are taking a little longer, we are seeing good demand traction in communications, media and technology (CMT) and retail, consumer-packaged goods and manufacturing (RCM) segments. With all these tractions, we expect Q2 to be better than Q1," he said.

During the April-June period, the headcount of stood flat at 21,955 sequentially with its attrition rate falling by 80 basis points to 16.6 per cent. "All the pending (job) offers will be rolled out and we will continue hiring though it will be limited to fulfill only specific needs," Chatterjee said. The company did not intend to lay off employees, he added.

The management also downplayed concerns stemming from US President Donald Trump's H-1B visa proclamation saying that around 70 per cent of its hires in the US were locals.