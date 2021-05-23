'Misleading': JSW Steel rejects reports on Liberty Steel assets buy

-
JSW Steel on Sunday denied reports of its interest in bidding to buy Sanjeev Gupta's Liberty Steel assets in Britain and mills elsewhere.
"It is hereby clarified that such reports stating about the Company’s interest in bidding/buying Liberty Steel’s assets are not only speculative but also misleading and mischievous," the company said in a stock exchange filing.
News reports claimed that JSW Steel is considering a bid to buy Liberty Steel in Britain as would-be buyers circle Sanjeev Gupta's global commodities empire.
"We have made and will continue to make disclosures in compliance under agreements with Sebi and stock exchanges," JSW Steel said.
In a statement on Saturday, JSW Steel said its focus remained in India for now and it was not looking at acquiring any overseas assets.
JSW Steel last week reported highest ever profit after tax (PAT) and revenues in the March quarter, aided by strong domestic demand supplemented by exports and improved steel prices.
