Mitsubishi Pajero's last sigh: Romance with diehard group of loyalists ends

In what is not the first casualty of its kind, the legendary Mitsubishi Pajero will be discontinued by the company in Japan following a quarter of dismal sales and slow demand. With this ends the romance the off-roader had with a small but diehard group of Pajero junkies in India.

Such was its allure that sometime in 2011, car thieves stole as many as a dozen of the iconic five-door, four-wheel-drive vehicles from Mumbai, using computers to hack the security locks and in some cases entering through the fifth door on which the spare wheel was positioned. Tushita Patel, who ...