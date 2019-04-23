MNC stocks trading at all-time high valuations, time to stay selective

Stocks of multinational companies (MNCs) such as Hindustan Unilever (HUL), Siemens, ABB, Bata India, Astrazeneca Pharmaceuticals, Bosch, Pfizer and 3M India are trading at near their all-time highs.

Valuations, too, have accordingly sky-rocketed and a majority of them – about 30 out of 43 MNC stocks listed in the bourses - are trading at about life-time high valuations. Priced at over 50x trailing earnings, experts say the bets are quite high on the MNC names, especially those in the consumer staples, healthcare and engineering baskets. “MNC stocks have always been expensive ...