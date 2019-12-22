MNCs like Stryker, Medtronics eye growing robotic surgery space in India

As robotic surgeries pick up pace in the country, major multinational players are planning to bring their new technologies here. Analytics Insights says this market was worth $129.9 million in 2016 and will be $372.5 mn (Rs 2,600 crore) in 2025, a compounded annual growth rate of 19.2 per cent.

The medical devices market here is expected to grow at 28 per cent a year, to touch $50 billion (Rs 3.6 trillion) by 2025. The industry claims about 30 Indian health care facilities are performing high-end robotic surgeries. These includes the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute, Sir Ganga ...