Mondelez plans urban, rural push to give a boost to Cadbury brand

Mondelez India, makers of the popular Cadbury chocolates, has adopted a two-pronged strategy to grow its business. While it is betting on expansion of direct distribution in the hinterland to rope in new consumers, it is bringing in a larger portfolio in the premium segment to boost prospects in its urban centres.

This was revealed by Deepak Iyer, managing director, Mondelez India. The largest player in the country’s Rs 10,000 crore chocolates market has increased its direct distribution reach by half in the last three years and now caters to more than a million retail ...