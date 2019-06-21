The employees of more companies seem to be looking to buy out promoter stakes. Wadhawan Global Capital, the parent company of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL), has been in talks with its employees to buyout the wealth management arm, said sources in the know. WGC Wealth has accumulated assets worth around Rs 2,000 crore, said wealth management tracker Asian Private Banker.

Another example is the the founder of Asqi Advisors, Swapnil Pawar. He bought out the India arm of a US-based hedge fund where he was managing the domestic operations. The deal was conceptualized ...