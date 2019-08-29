More than 30 global brands may go online soon in India after FDI reforms

From top luxury apparel and perfumery brands from the UK and France to premium cosmetic labels from South Korea and affordable athleisure brands from Japan to few of the biggest US-based lingerie brands, India over the next two years might see as many as 40 different retailers come to India under single-brand retail.

According to industry insiders, a host of companies on the sidelines might finally make an entry into India. This is after the government on Wednesday announced a host of big-ticket reforms in foreign direct investment (FDI) in single-brand retail, which state that brands can ...