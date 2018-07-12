Morgan Stanley PE, Banyan Tree invest $75 mn in Nspira Management

Nspira Management Services, an education services provider, has raised $75 million from Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia and Banyan Tree Growth Capital II. As part of the current transaction, a fund managed by Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia has invested about $67 million of primary capital into the company for a minority stake.

The process will be used to fund the organic and inorganic growth plans of the company. Nspira currently offers its services to over 500 educational institutions with a student base of close to 400,000 across 13 states in India. The company also ...