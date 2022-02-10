MRF Q3 net dips 71% to Rs 149 cr, revenue up 6% to Rs 4,920 cr

-
ALSO READ
Ceat skids 7%, hits 52-week low on Q3 loss; tyre stocks on slippery ground
Tyre stocks in focus; Balkrishna Ind at record high, Apollo Tyres jumps 5%
MRF hits 52-week low of Rs 73,111 on margin concerns; dips 9% in 3 weeks
Apollo Hospitals posts over three-fold jump in profit to Rs 267 crore
Tyre stocks trade weak after CCI imposes penalty; Ceat hits 52-week low
-
Tyre manufacturing major MRF has posted 71 per cent dip in net profit during the third quarter of the financial year 2021-22 to Rs 149 crore, from Rs 521 crore during the same period in 2020-21.
The company's revenue from operations was seen up by 6 per cent to Rs 4,920 crore during October to December quarter, from Rs 4,642 crore during the same period last financial year.
MRF, along with other major manufacturers like Apollo Tyres, CEAT, Birla Tyres, J K Tyre and Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA) was in the line of fire from the Competition Commission of India after the watchdog had imposed a total fine of more than Rs 1,788 crore on these players for alleged unfair business practices.
The company said on Thursday that a penalty of Rs 622 crore was imposed on it and it is taking appropriate legal remedies. MRF also approved a second interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU