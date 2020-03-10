Mufti looks to double turnover in 5 years, targets young customers

Mumbai-based menswear apparel brand Mufti is looking to double its Rs 450-crore turnover in five years on the back of its latest store revamping measures. Beginning with its Ahmedabad outlet, the Mumbai-based brand has overhauled the store’s interior design in a bid to target young customers.

The company recently launched its new concept store in Ahmedabad across 1,500 sq ft that houses the complete range of Mufti’s latest collections. With a strong focus on providing progressive fashion to its customers, the brand seeks to go global with Indian roots. According ...