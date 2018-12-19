Mukesh Ambani's Jio gets RCom into trouble; DoT rejects spectrum deal

In a major blow for Anil Ambani's Reliance Communication, the department of telecommunication (DoT) on Tuesday refused to give a clearance to RCom-Reliance deal. As part of debt reduction efforts, Anil Ambani-led RCom had, in December 2017, signed a Rs 250-billion deal with elder brother Mukesh Ambani's The deal included the sale of assets mortgaged with different banks to avoid insolvency proceedings. The company expected to raise Rs 180 billion from sales of its wireless assets to and real estate assets to Canada's Brookfield, and pare some of its Rs 460-billion debt.

Earlier, the apex court had asked RCom to furnish a corporate guarantee of Rs 14 billion within 2 days, following which had to give it a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the RCom- spectrum sale deal within 7 days. All went as planned. RCom furnished the guarantee amount and the agreed to give RCom the green signal.

Big brother's letter gets Anil into trouble

On Friday, had told the Supreme Court that it was ready to provide the company a NOC for spectrum and asset sale to Jio. However, by Tuesday, the DoT reversed its stand following Jio's letter wherein it sought assurances from the government that it won’t be held liable for RCom’s past dues related to airwaves, reports Economic Times.

In a letter to the DoT, stated that although RCom has offered a corporate guarantee of Rs 14 billion towards settling its dues, the licence conditions stipulate that it should also give a bank guarantee.

Jio's conditions, mentioned in the letter to the government, are not in accordance with spectrum trading norms, according to which, the buyer is liable for dues that haven’t been recovered from the seller.

“The trading rules clearly say DoT can ask both the operators or any one of them to pay the dues. Since Jio has imposed conditions, we cannot accept it (the deal) as it goes against the guidelines,” said a senior DoT official. “Now the ball is in their court. They have to decide and come back to us. Till then, this deal off the table," the official told ET.

Mukesh Ambani's deal with Anil

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance agreed to buy spectrum, towers and other wireless infrastructure of his younger brother.

will acquire assets under four categories—towers, optic fibre cable network, spectrum and media convergence nodes—from RCom.

That follows an asset monetisation process for RCom assets mandated by its lenders and managed by SBI Capital Markets Ltd. emerged as the successful bidder in the two-stage bidding process. The proceeds are to be used entirely for the struggling telecom operator's debt reduction.

The deal was considered to be a “win-win” for both Ambani brothers.

Reliance Communications debt

RCom has to pay Rs 5.5 billion to Ericsson as a part of an agreement it had reached with the latter in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT). Apart from Ericsson, the Anil Ambani-led company has to clear a debt of nearly 39 financial lenders and operational creditors.