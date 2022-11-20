JUST IN
Mumbai airport may 'incur losses in near future' due to Covid impact: MIAL

MIAL's net loss in FY22 would have been higher had it included the annual fee payment - which is 38.7 per cent of revenues - to Centre-run AAI under its head 'total expenditure' of the balance sheet

Deepak Patel  |  New Delhi 

The Mumbai airport handled 21.75 million passengers in FY22, which is significantly lower than its pre-pandemic peak of 48.83 million passengers in 2018-19

The Mumbai airport, which is India’s second busiest, is likely to “incur losses in the near future” as its profitability has been severely impacted due to Covid-19, its operator Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) has stated in an internal assessment.

First Published: Sun, November 20 2022. 20:14 IST

`
