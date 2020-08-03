JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Gas supplies to power plant rise 13% in June; capacity utilisation up 29.4%
Business Standard

Munich Re sells 1.72% stake in Apollo Hospitals for Rs 383.64 crore

Nearly 2.4 mn shares change hands at an average price of Rs 1,600.43 cr

Topics
Apollo Hospitals

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Apollo Hospitals
Total transaction value is about Rs 383.68 crore. Buyers details were not disclosed

Munich Re has sold shares worth Rs 380 crore in Apollo Hospitals.

According to BSE bulk deal data, Munchener Ruckversicherungsgesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in Munchen (Munich Re) sold 2,397,380 shares or 1.72 per cent stake in Apollo Hospitals at an average price of Rs 1,600.43.

Total transaction value is about Rs 383.68 crore. Buyers details were not disclosed.

Currently, promoters hold 30.82 per cent. Among the public shareholders include LIC (4.63 per cent), Vanguard (1.16 per cent), HDFC Life Insurance (1.55 per cent), Veritas Fund (2.06 per cent) and Schroder International (2.82 per cent).
First Published: Mon, August 03 2020. 21:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU