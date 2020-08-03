Munich Re sells 1.72% stake in Apollo Hospitals for Rs 383.64 crore

Munich Re has sold shares worth Rs 380 crore in

According to BSE bulk deal data, Munchener Ruckversicherungsgesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in Munchen (Munich Re) sold 2,397,380 shares or 1.72 per cent stake in at an average price of Rs 1,600.43.

Total transaction value is about Rs 383.68 crore. Buyers details were not disclosed.

Currently, promoters hold 30.82 per cent. Among the public shareholders include LIC (4.63 per cent), Vanguard (1.16 per cent), HDFC Life Insurance (1.55 per cent), Veritas Fund (2.06 per cent) and Schroder International (2.82 per cent).