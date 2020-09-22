Murugappa family votes to keep Valli Arunachalam out of holding co board

Shareholders of Ambadi Investments, the holding company of the Rs 38,000-crore Murugappa group, have voted against the induction of Valli Arunachalam, the eldest daughter of former executive chairman M V Murugappan, onto the board.

Arunachalam, 59, had sent a notice in August 2020 proposing her candidature for directorship.The shareholders' meeting was held on September 21.

While 91.36 per cent of the shareholders voted against the resolution, 8.64 per cent voted for Arunachhalam.

US-based Valli Arunachalam could not be reached immediately for a comment on her next move.

Arunachalam has been battling for the right to be recognised as her father's successor on the board for a long time. She would have been the first woman director of AIL if the shareholders favoured the resolution.

She had publicly stated in January that she was being denied a board position despite being her father’s heir.

Murugappan passed away in 2017. Arunachalam, her sister and their mother hold an 8.15 per cent stake in AIL.

She had alleged that the group promoters had a gender bias and were against women getting into the family business. She had said that after her father's demise, her family did not have a board representation in AIL, which is managed by an eight-member board.

Earlier, she had laid two proposals before the other branches of the family--give a board berth to her or her sister Vellachi Murugappan, or buy her family's 8.15 per cent stake in AIL at a fair value. Promoter holding as on March 31, 2020 stood at 45.75 per cent, while promoter group holding was 48.98 per cent, balance held with others.

Under the Hindu (Amendment) Act, 2005, women can become the karta or head of the family and daughters can become co-parceners and inherit as much as sons. Arunachalam is the karta of the MVM Hindu undivided family, which holds the stake in AIL.

AIL is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a systemically important non-deposit accepting core investment company (CIC).

The company's consolidated profit before tax dropped by 35 per cent in 2019-20 to Rs 637.17 crore from Rs 979.14 crore, a year ago. Profit for the year stood at Rs 616.53 crore as compared to Rs 962.86 crore a year ago, a drop of 35 per cent. Total income rose to Rs 442.40 crore from Rs 409.79 crore.