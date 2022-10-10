Music education platform Artium Academy raises $3 mn in funding round

Artium Academy, an online music learning and community platform, has got $3 million investment from Chiratae Ventures and others.

Other investors in the funding round include Anicut Capital, Jet Synthesis, Whiteboard Capital and Madhusudhan R (co-founder, M2P Finance), Priyamvada Balaji (executive director, Lucas Indian Service), Varun Alagh (co-founder, Mamaearth), Piyush Shah (co-founder, InMobi Group), Vikas Dosala (co-founder, Fraazo).

“We are delighted to receive support from a strong investor group led by Chiratae Ventures. This capital will help us accelerate our plans to develop new offerings and expand into newer markets,” said Vivek Raicha, co-founder of Artium Academy.

Artium offers music courses designed and certified by musicians such as Sonu Nigam, KS Chithra, Shubha Mudgal, Aruna Sairam, Louis Banks, Gino Banks, Raju Singh and Aneesh Pradhan. Voice expert Ananth Vaidyanathan is chief of pedagogy at Artium, the company said in a statement.

“Our vision is to make music learning more relevant, participative, and engaging where a user can take the journey of a learner to a performer to a potential influencer with our music tech platform. We are building AI-based assessment and prescription tools to aid efficient learning and performing,” said Ashish Joshi, founder and chief executive officer of Artium Academy.

Artium has an agreement with Warner Music India and Global Music Junction (GMJ) to create original music content.