Muthoot Finance: Decoding the glitter and growth of the gold financier

A stock price rally of over 75 per cent in a year has put Muthoot Finance, a gold financier headquartered in Kerala, in the league of top-rated financial services players such as Bank of Baroda, Bandhan Bank and HDFC AMC in terms of market capitalisation.

What’s more, it has displaced names such as AU Small Finance Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Shriram Transport among notable names on the bourses. Backing this surge in the stock are factors such as strong underlying growth, led by the gold price rally, the company’s ability to tap capital at reasonable rates and its ...