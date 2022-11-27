JUST IN
Muthoot Finance to raise Rs 300 crore through secured redeemable NCDs
Trade unions threaten to boycott pre-budget meeting with Sitharaman
Mamaearth apologises for supporting Richa Chadha over 'Galwan' tweet
Adani arm seeks licence to expand power distribution in parts of Mumbai
Tension deepens at Adani's Vizhinjam port after protesters stop trucks
From Meta to Zomato, how new online review rules will impact industry
RBI pauses onboarding of online merchants by Paytm Payments Services
Top headlines: Rs 20K-cr Adani FPO, sunflower oil shipments to India & more
Paytm Payments to reapply for authorisation of payment aggregator service
Twitter will launch gold, grey checks besides blue tick: Elon Musk
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Trade unions threaten to boycott pre-budget meeting with Sitharaman
Business Standard

Muthoot Finance to raise Rs 300 crore through secured redeemable NCDs

The issue offers an attractive rate of return of 7.75% to 8.25% to retail and HNI investors

Topics
Muthoot Finance | NCDs

Nikesh Singh  |  New Delhi 

Muthoot Finance
Muthoot Finance

Muthoot Finance Ltd has announced its 29th series of public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCD) of face value of Rs 1,000 each.

The issue offers an attractive rate of return of 7.75% to 8.25% to retail and high networth individual investors. The interest rate has been increased by 0.25%-0.35% per annum as compared to the last issue. Indicating a high degree of safety, the proposed NCD issue is rated as AA+ (stable) by ICRA.

The issue is with a base issue size of Rs 75 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 225 crore aggregating up to a tranche limit of Rs 300 crore (issue).

The issue is set to open on November 28 and will close on December 19, with an option to close on a much earlier date or on extended date, as may be decided by the board of directors or NCD committee.

The NCDs are proposed to be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The allotment will be on a first-come-first serve basis.

Speaking about the NCD issue, George Alexander Muthoot, the managing director of Muthoot Finance Ltd, said, “We plan to utilise these funds in our primary lending activities. With the backdrop of the increase in interest rates by Reserve Bank of India, we have also increased interest rates on NCDs offered in this issue by 0.25%-0.35% per cent pa for tenors of 2,3 and 5 years.

"We value the safety of our investors and assure them with our AA+/stable rating, coupled with an attractive rate of return of 7.75% to 8.25% pa. We expect that the issue will see good demand from investors,” he added.

The lead manager to the issue is AK Capital Services Ltd. IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited is the debenture trustee for the issue. Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar to the issue.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Muthoot Finance

First Published: Sun, November 27 2022. 06:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.