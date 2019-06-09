My favourite campaign is 'Made the Johnsonville Way': Snehasis Bose

Which is your favourite campaign and why? I would be lying if I claimed to have one campaign in my hall of favourite ads of all time (there is a reason it’s a “hall”), but the campaign I want to share here is one which stands out for its sheer inventiveness: Done in 2015 by Droga5 for their client Johnsonville Sausage called “Made the Johnsonville Way.” Johnsonville Sausage believes in its employees having a stake in their brand and Droga5 took this employee empowerment core to a whole new level and asked them for their own Johnsonville Sausage ad ...