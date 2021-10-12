Myntra concludes its festive sale with record 52 mn visitors, 8 mn orders

Walmart-owned fashion retailer said its Big Fashion Festival had about 5 million customers placing 8 million orders across categories. Seven thousand domestic and international brands participated in the event offering one million styles.

Held between October 3-10, Myntra’s event had 7.6 billion homepage impressions. There were 9,000 orders per minute at peak. About 45 per cent of the demand came from tier-2 and 3 cities.

Women customers constituted 58 per cent of the shoppers and gravitated towards foundation, lipstick and kajal, kurtas, printed T-shirts, flowy dresses, and comfy sweatshirts. Handbags and headphones were the most shopped for accessory items.

Among the small-scale marketplace sellers on Myntra, the top 10 sellers grew at 5x over last year. These brands pertain to women's ethnic, western wear, kids, personal care, men's casual wear, home, sports and accessories. Some of the highly emerging small-scale marketplace sellers grew as high as 14x over last year.

“We are elated to witness such a positive sentiment for festive shopping this year and are working towards delivering all orders pertaining to the event over the next few days,” said Amar Nagaram, CEO, “One in two orders have already been delivered. Over 2,600 stores from more than 300 brands in over 40 cities participated in the Big Fashion Festival offering over 120,000 styles during the 8-day event. We also augmented our kirana partner network which is helping cater to 70 per cent of the total deliveries.”

Non-metro cities contributing to the demand included Bhubaneswar, Jalandhar, Ajmer, Bikaner, Moradabad, Mangalore, Nellore, Pondicherry, Dharwad, Nautanwa, during the eight-day event. Tier 3-cities demand was led by Aizawl, Silchar, Panchkula, Bhagalpur, Hazaribagh, Nizamabad, Balasore, Kharar, Kakinada among others.