JUST IN
AR smart lens developer Mojo Vision lays off 75% of its workforce
McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski says layoffs coming by April to cut costs
NCLT admits insolvency plea filed against Future Supply Chain Solutions
Drug firm Gland Pharma to fully acquire Europe-based Cenexi Group
Asset under management likely to be around Rs 9 trillion in FY23: PFRDA
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail proposes to raise Rs 500 crore through NCDs
CoC won't accept revised Varde-Arena offer for two Srei companies
IndiGo fleet size grows to 300 aircraft to manage growing passenger volume
Killer Jeans maker now jersey sponsor of Indian cricket team; MPL out
India Inc logs 2,007 deals worth $127 bn last year, 6% down from 2021
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
AR smart lens developer Mojo Vision lays off 75% of its workforce
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Nasdaq-listed ODP Corporation selects HCLTech as primary IT partner

HCLTech will be ODP's IT partner for end-to-end IT operations and enterprise-wide digital transformation

Topics
Nasdaq | HCLTech | Digital transformation

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

HCLTech, HCL

HCLTech said that Nasdaq-listed ODP Corporation has selected the company as its primary IT partner.

HCLTech will be ODP's IT partner for end-to-end IT operations and enterprise-wide digital transformation to support ODP’s business strategy in its Office Depot, ODP Business Solutions and Veyer business units.

“Consistent with our low-cost business model approach and new four business unit structure, we’re excited to partner with HCLTech,” said Gerry Smith, chief executive officer for The ODP Corporation.

As part of this agreement, HCLTech will leverage its automation and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to enable efficient IT operations with personalised and intuitive IT services. ODP will also benefit from HCLTech’s vast experience in application modernisation and operating model transformation to further evolve as an agile, product-centric IT organisation.

“The infusion of HCLTech’s digital transformation and IT modernization expertise into The ODP Corporation’s robust operations will create a stronger and more flexible foundation for ODP amid constant technological advances and shifting consumer demands and expectations,” said C Vijayakumar, chief executive officer & managing director of HCLTech.

“We’re excited to supercharge progress for ODP as they evolve their IT capabilities and services and look forward to setting new industry benchmarks in terms of operational and customer experiences,” he said.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Nasdaq

First Published: Sat, January 07 2023. 14:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.