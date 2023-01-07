Nasdaq-listed ODP Corporation selects HCLTech as primary IT partner

-
HCLTech said that Nasdaq-listed ODP Corporation has selected the company as its primary IT partner.
HCLTech will be ODP's IT partner for end-to-end IT operations and enterprise-wide digital transformation to support ODP’s business strategy in its Office Depot, ODP Business Solutions and Veyer business units.
“Consistent with our low-cost business model approach and new four business unit structure, we’re excited to partner with HCLTech,” said Gerry Smith, chief executive officer for The ODP Corporation.
As part of this agreement, HCLTech will leverage its automation and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to enable efficient IT operations with personalised and intuitive IT services. ODP will also benefit from HCLTech’s vast experience in application modernisation and operating model transformation to further evolve as an agile, product-centric IT organisation.
“The infusion of HCLTech’s digital transformation and IT modernization expertise into The ODP Corporation’s robust operations will create a stronger and more flexible foundation for ODP amid constant technological advances and shifting consumer demands and expectations,” said C Vijayakumar, chief executive officer & managing director of HCLTech.
“We’re excited to supercharge progress for ODP as they evolve their IT capabilities and services and look forward to setting new industry benchmarks in terms of operational and customer experiences,” he said.
First Published: Sat, January 07 2023. 14:11 IST
