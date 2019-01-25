Natco Pharma to enter agrochemicals, set up Rs 100 crore facility in AP

today announced that it has initiated work on green-field manufacturing facilities for producing niche agrochemical products in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district.

The decision marks Natco's first ever foray into agrochemical manufacturing, a completely new area of business for the pharma player.

The company said it expects to commission the new manufacturing facilities by the end of 2019 with a total capital expenditure of Rs 100 crore.

"Natco strongly believes that its strength in chemistry, coupled with an acumen towards the selection of niche molecules would differentiate it in the agrichemical space as well," the company informed the stock exchanges.

The company will manufacture both technical agrochemical and formulations products.

A strong domestic player in generic oncology product portfolio, the company has recently diversified its formulations business by entering into new therapeutic areas.

The company stated it would focus more on niche, difficult to make as part of its future growth strategy. The company reported a little over Rs 2,000 crore in revenues in the year 2017-18.