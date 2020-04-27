JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

After strong FY20, Alembic Pharma's FY21 outlook, too, remains firm
Business Standard

NBFC Sundaram Finance revises interest rates with effect from May 1

The interest rates on fresh deposits/renewals stand revised to 6.75% (7%) per annum for 12 and 18 months and to 7% (7.25%) for 24 and 36 months

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Representative image
With renewals above 80 per cent consistently, the company’s deposit base has crossed Rs 3,650 crore

Chennai-based Non Banking Finance Company Sundaram Finance Ltd has revised the interest rates on deposits with effect from May 1, 2020.

The interest rates on fresh deposits/renewals stand revised to 6.75% (7%) per annum for 12 and 18 months and to 7% (7.25%) for 24 and 36 months.

Interest rate for Senior Citizens has been revised to 7% (7.50%) per annum for 12 and 18 months and to 7.25 % (7.75%) per annum for 24 and 36 months.

With renewals above 80 per cent consistently, the company’s deposit base has crossed Rs 3,650 crore.

The company has over 600 branches spread across the country.
First Published: Mon, April 27 2020. 11:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU