NCDEX plans IPO to provide exit option to early investors, raise capital

The country's largest agri-centric commodity derivative exchange, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX), is working on a plan to float an Initial Public Offering (IPO) in order to provide an exit option to some who have stayed invested since long and raise growth capital.

The National Stock Exchange of India or is the largest shareholder with 15 per cent equity holding. The irony is that has not been able to come out with an Although NSE’s commodity derivatives plans are on hold as of now due to a regulatory order, it had said earlier that it would look at agriculture commodity derivative contracts.

Farm commodities being core business for NCDEX, in which holds equity, there is possibility of direct competition between the two. Other big NSE are the Life Insurance Corporation of India and Nabard, with 11.1 per cent equity while Iffco and OMAN India Joint Investment Fund hold 10 per cent each.

There are some public sector and private sector too, some of whom are invested since 2003 when the exchange was set up. When contacted to confirm the plan, the spokesperson said the exchange had "No comments to offer" on the query.

The exchange, according to the reliable sources, has already initiated talks with two merchant bankers. The source also said, “The exchange’s have been seeking an exit option the past few years and has started working on plans to provide such an option, which includes an ”

The exchange’s daily average volume has started improving. In FY19 it was Rs 2,087 crore but in the past few months, it has been higher than the average and in FY20 so far, the exchange has clocked a daily average volume of Rs 2,284 crore. However, sources close to the development said needs to expand the basket of liquid commodities, for which it requires more investments.

Guar and vegetable oil seeds contribute most to volumes but some major commodities like wheat need a big push. One factor that strongly favours the initiation of IPO plans now is that its two subsidiaries, NEML or NCDEX e-market Ltd and its spot exchange and National E-Repository Ltd (NERL), are both profitable. NERL maintains a record of stock of commodities in warehouses and registers each transfers in line with the security depositories.

The fact that both, the parent and the subsidiaries are making profit, is a big positive for company to come out with an IPO.