NCLAT asks RCom's RP to approach NCLT for refund of Rs 577 cr from Ericsson

-
ALSO READ
Mukesh Ambani bails out Anil in Ericsson payout case day before SC deadline
Ericsson will have to refund Rs 550 cr if RCom insolvency proceeds: NCLAT
Doha Bank moves law tribunal, seeks stay on decisions of RCom lenders
Ericsson teaches Anil Ambani and India's nascent bankruptcy system a lesson
RP takes over RCom board; corporate insolvency resolution process to resume
-
The NCLAT on Wednesday directed resolution professional of Reliance Communications to raise demand for Rs 577 crore paid to Swiss telecom gear maker Ericsson before the NCLT-Mumbai.
Anil Ambani-led Rcom is presently going through Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process.
A two-member National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) bench headed by Chairperson Justice S J Mukhopadhaya asked the Resolution Professional to file the claims before the NCLT.
"We are not inclined to take this interim Application…," said the NCLAT.
RCom has paid Rs 577 crore on the direction of the Supreme Court.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU