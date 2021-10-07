NCLAT gives more time to Zee to file reply to Invesco's plea for EGM

In a reprieve to Zee Entertainment, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday has given more time to the company and its directors to file their reply to an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) sought by one of its largest shareholders, Invesco and OFI Global China Fund.

Oppenhiemer-backed Invesco, which has 18 per cent stake in Zee, has asked the company to convene an EGM to remove the current MD and CEO, Punit Goenka, as well as two other directors, and reconstituting the board with the appointment of six new directors. The Zee board has rejected the EGM requisition leading to a court battle initiated by Invesco. The Goenka family, which owns 4 per cent stake in the company, is fighting back and has asked the Indian government to investigate Invesco’s credentials.

In an order on Thursday, NCLAT said the NCLT has committed an error by not granting reasonable and sufficient time for filing a reply, which is a complete violation of NCLT rules and principles of natural justice. “Therefore, in the circumstances, we are of the opinion that reasonable and sufficient opportunity should be given to Zee or filing a reply and after hearing both the parties, the NCLT should proceed further," NCLAT said in its order.

The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday gave very limited time (till October 7) to Zee to file its reply to Invesco's plea asking the tribunal to direct the company to hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM).

Zee had argued that it should be given enough time to reply to the application because it was under the impression that the arguments put forth by Invesco were for an ad-interim relief and not for the final disposal of the matter.

But the NCLT had said the matter of the dispute is simple - whether the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) requisition is valid or not and it cannot give Zee 'weeks and weeks’ of time for filing its reply to the same.

Zee argued in NCLAT on Thursday that under Section 100 of the Act, the time limit provided to Zee board to call the meeting is three months and that Zee's request for reasonable and sufficient time was turned down by the NCLT.

During the proceedings before the NCLAT, earlier in the day, senior advocate Navroz Seervai asked for more time for ZEEL to file a reply to the petition and said it would be a "travesty of justice" and a "violation of natural justice" if more time is not granted for the company.

The NCLT has given the company just 36 hours to file reply and tried to convert an "ad interim" matter into a final one, while the law permits 90 days to file a reply over such notice, Seervai said.

He was supported by advocate Arun Kathpalia, appearing for independent directors of ZEEL, who said the NCLT's direction seeking the company's reply by October 7 was a gross abuse of law.

However, senior advocates -- Mukul Rohatgi and Janak Dwarkadas -- representing the minority investors said that when the petition was filed, and even during the hearing, the company did not ask for time.

NCLT will hear the matter tomorrow.