JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Centre approaches Supreme Court against TDSAT order on Airtel-Tikona deal
Business Standard

NCLAT reserves order on admission of contempt plea against Anil Ambani

HSBC Daisy had moved the appellate tribunal over alleged default of payment of Rs 230 crore by Reliance Infratel

BS Reporter 

Anil Ambani, Anil Ambani at Supreme Court
RCom Chairman Anil Ambani | Photo: PTI

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday reserved its order whether the contempt proceedings should be initiated against Reliance Communication (RCom) Chairman Anil Ambani and his officials for failing to pay minority investors such as HSBC Daisy Investments (Mauritius). HSBC Daisy had moved the appellate tribunal over alleged default of payment of Rs 230 crore by Reliance Infratel and stated that the company has not fulfilled an undertaking given by it.
.
First Published: Thu, July 04 2019. 00:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU