NCLAT stays NCLT's nod to Twinstar's resolution plan for Videocon Group

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has stayed the approval granted by the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to the resolution plan submitted for the beleaguered Videocon Group by Twinstar Technologies, a promoter entity of the Vedanta Resources group. This follows an appeal by Bank of Maharashtra, one of the dissenting creditors. The matter is slated to be heard on September 9.

Last month, the had approved Twinstar's resolution plan but had raised concerns that the successful resolution applicant is "paying almost nothing" as the amount offered is only 4.15 per cent of the total outstanding claims. It noted the hair cut for all the creditors is 95.85 per cent and suggested to both, the committee of creditors (CoC) and the successful applicant, to come up with an increase in the payout.

Of the total claim amount of Rs 71,433.75 crore, claims admitted were worth Rs 64,838.63 core, and the resolution plan approved was for an amount of only Rs 2,962.02 crore, or a mere 4.15 per cent of the total outstanding claim amount. Effectively the total hair cut to all the creditors is 95.85 per cent.

Bank of Maharashtra in its appeal has alleged that the order of approving the resolution plan is “ex-facie illegal”, bad in law, and contrary to the settled provisions of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code of 2016.

In its appeal, the appellant has said, in the various committee of creditors meetings, lenders raise concerns regarding the distribution mechanism for the dissenting financial creditors and the same was not following the IBC procedure. Despite that, the resolution professional dismissed the concerns raised and moved ahead with the voting on the plan.

The appellant has alleged that the “resolution plan” provided for payment to the dissenting financial creditors by way of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and equities, which is not permissible under IBC.

According to the resolution plan, against the claim of Rs 61,773 crore made by financial creditors, an amount of Rs 200 crore as upfront cash and thereafter NCDs worth 2,700 crore that will be redeemable in 5 installments, with a coupon rate of 6.65 per cent has been promised by the successful resolution application.

Also, the plan provides that the dissenting financial creditors will be paid the liquidation in a staggered manner. The appellant has alleged that directed the CoC to make payments as per liquidation value to all dissenting creditors in cash upfront before any payment is made to the assenting financial creditors but failed to address a specific concern raised by it regarding what the actual liquidation value is.

The appellant said, according to SBI CAPS, the process advisor, it would have received Rs 59.27 crore, out of which Rs 8.14 crore would have been upfront cash and Rs 51.13 crore through NCDs, had it assented to the plan. Also, the liquidation value of the appellant’s share was Rs 41.85 crore in case of dissent to the plan. But, it highlighted that there was some discrepancy in the FORM H, which showed that the total amount payable to dissenting financial creditors, which included IFCI, was Rs 105.23 crore. But, according to SBI CAPS calculation, the amount payable to Bank of Maharashtra and IFCI totaled Rs 111.85 crore

Bank of Maharashtra has an exposure of Rs 1,216.88 crore to the Videocon Group.

Interestingly, the had asked the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) to look into whether confidentiality was maintained during the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP), expressing surprise at the fact that Twin Star’s bid was so close to the liquidation value, which was meant to be confidential.