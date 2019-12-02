NCLT admits insolvency plea moved by RBI against debt-laden DHFL

The Mumbai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Monday admitted the insolvency plea moved by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) against Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) for defaulting on interest payments for the external commercial borrowing (ECB) availed by it from State Bank of India.

is the first financial services firm that will undergo insolvency proceedings at the after the government notified the financial services insolvency law on November 15.

had availed of the ECB from SBI to the tune of $240 million in two tranches of $110 million and $130 million, respectively. It defaulted on an interest payment of $2.16 million, which triggered insolvency proceedings against the beleaguered mortgage lender. has also defaulted on repayments to non-convertible debenture (NCD) holders in July.

SBI is the main financial creditor against DHFL. Although, the admitted the insolvency petition against DHFL, however, the tribunal raised concerns that there was no representation from the erstwhile management of the mortgage lender as the board of DHFL has been superseded by the RBI. The tribunal observed that there was no one who could challenge the RBI’s petition against DHFL.

The RBI superseded the board of DHFL on November 20 and appointed R Subramaniakumar, former MD and CEO of Indian Overseas Bank, as the administrator of the mortgage lender. The RBI also appointed a three-member advisory committee to assist the administrator comprising IDFC First Bank Non-Executive Chairman Rajiv Lall, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Managing Director N S Kannan, and Association of Mutual Funds in India Chief Executive N S Venkatesh.

DHFL’s liabilities are to the tune of Rs 92,715 crore of which secured loans are Rs 73,833 crore and unsecured loans are Rs 18,881 crore as of September 2019.

Now after admission of the matter, the administrator, who will function as the Resolution Professional (RP), will call for all the claims from creditors and a committee of creditors will be constituted. The tribunal has also asked the administrator to be present for the next hearing of the matter.

The RBI, last week, moved the to initiated insolvency proceedings against DHFL.